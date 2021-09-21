Hear She & Him’s Previously Unreleased Cover Of Madonna’s “Holiday”

She & Him, the fashionably retro pop project of movie and TV star Zooey Deschanel and Monster Of Folk M. Ward, felt pretty central to the indie zeitgeist at their peak. But their most enduring legacy may be their Christmas albums, the first of which turns 10 years old next month. To celebrate the anniversary of A Very She & Him Christmas, the duo is releasing a vinyl reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks from those sessions. One of them is out today.

Madonna’s 1983 breakthrough hit “Holiday” is not technically a Christmas song, but you can see why a band might incorporate it into their holiday setlist. She & Him’s version of the song will be included with the reissue on a bonus 7″ that features their cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” on the B-side. The album itself has been repressed on tinsel silver vinyl, and it also comes with a download of their take on “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” The duo is also playing a series of December tour dates in support of the reissue.

Below, hear the Madonna cover and check out the dates.

TOUR DATES:

12/02 Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

12/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/07 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/08 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/09 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/11 Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

The reissued A Very She & Him Christmas is out 11/12 on Merge. Pre-order it here.