Last month, Disclosure went through one of their dealios where they release a new song every day for a week and the UK brother duo are not done yet. Next month, they’re releasing a DJ-Kicks mix that’ll include two new tracks of their own. Today, they’re sharing one of those, a song called “Observer Effect.”

In a press release, the Lawrences went into their intentions behind the new mix. “Our last album ENERGY, which is just a year old, it’s all club bangers,” Guy said. “So that’s what the majority of the mix is going to be: still exploring all these different textures. I like to think the mix resembles a lot of ENERGY, in terms of texture and how it flows. It’s sitting alongside ENERGY as a companion.”

Check out “Observer Effect” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Pépe – “Recollection”

02 Harry Wolfman – “LOTF” (exclusive)

03 Cleanfield – “Conflict With Clayton”

04 Disclosure – “Deep Sea” (exclusive)

05 Simon Hinter – “Wanna Make Love”

06 &on&on – “Don’t Say A Word”

07 M-High – “Harmony In The Distance”

08 Slum Science – “Mezmerized”

09 Disclosure – “Observer Effect” (exclusive)

10 East End Dubs – “bRave”

11 Onipa – “Fire (Edit)” (exclusive)

12 Arfa x Joe – “Recognise” (exclusive)

Disclosure’s DJ-Kicks mix is out October 15th via !K7 Records