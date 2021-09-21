Annie Blackman – “Glass House”

Annie Blackman has been releasing singles all year, most recently the very good “Glitch” last month. Today, she’s back with another one, “Glass House,” a strummy and melodic soarer with some cutting lines: “But who’s to say that I got fucked/ A game’s a game and luck is luck/ I’m not a loser/ I’m a winner in a rut.”

Blackman had this to say about the track: “‘Glass House’ is about guilt and hypocrisy, and throughout the song, the recipient of my frustration changes. Sometimes it’s myself, sometimes it’s someone else. Mostly, it explores the sentiment of the chorus, ‘If I’m bad and you’re bad then one of us is better.’ It’s an unhelpful, obsessive way of thinking, but there’s a little catharsis in the anger.”

Listen below.

“Glass House” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.