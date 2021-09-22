A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Nirvana’s “In Bloom”

This Friday is the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s groundbreaking Nevermind, an album that forever transformed the pop music landscape. The album’s furious rock anthems “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come As You Are,” and “Lithium” made everything else being played on the radio at the time seem scrawny and frivolous by comparison. In the ensuing three decades, countless words have been written about how Nevermind mainstreamed the sound of grunge by emphasizing emotional delivery over tonal precision. And music journalists have spilled gallons of ink — real and digital — describing how Nirvana’s loud-soft-loud formula drew from punk and alternative rock (e.g. Pixies), hard rock (e.g. Boston), and early metal (e.g. Black Sabbath), while inaugurating new levels of dynamic contrast. So there’s no need to examine any of that here. Instead, let’s focus on something rarely discussed, but extremely vital: Kurt Cobain’s harmonic language.

Indeed, the most revolutionary facet of Nevermind is its almost complete abandonment of principles of functional harmony — principles that had formed the basis of essentially all Western popular music that came before it. In doing so, Nirvana effectively expanded the possibilities of what was allowable for songwriters operating within the pop mainstream. Kurt Cobain changed the trajectory of popular music by making it safe to eschew the traditional tenets of Western harmonic relationships, principles that trace their roots to Europe in the 18th Century (and arguably earlier). While it may be a stretch to describe Cobain as the Arnold Schönberg of rock music, his modus operandi (like that of Schönberg) was to create meaning and coherence without relying on established musical conventions.

“In Bloom,” the fourth single off of Nevermind, is a marvelous example that contains within its compositional makeup a vast repository of innovative non-functional harmonic structures. Let’s check out the song.

Functional Harmony

Before we dive into “In Bloom,” we should define some terms. Harmony is the sound created by combining notes to create chords, and diatonic chords are ones that are built by combining thirds (1.5-step or 2-step intervals) on top of different degrees of a given scale. Functional harmony is the idea that different chords in a given key center have predefined jobs to do, relative to one another. It’s a way of thinking about the roles that chords play as though they’re characters in a story. The protagonist, the comedic foil, the love interest, the antagonist, etc., each have one or more functions in a narrative story. In functional harmony, chords operate the same way. This is why we can often predict what chords are likely to come next when listening to a song that uses functional harmony, even if we’ve never heard the song before. Importantly, most examples of functional harmony follow some form of tension and release, where there’s a stable chord that feels like “home,” and different kinds of harmonic motion move away from stability before returning back home. (See Figures 1 and 2.) For more on this, check out the previous In Theory columns.