Public Service Broadcasting – “Der Rhythmus der Maschinen” (Feat. Blixa Bargeld)

New Music September 22, 2021 4:35 PM By Peter Helman

Bright Magic, the new LP from English post-rock band Public Service Broadcasting, is a concept album about the history and myths of Berlin. While early tracks like “Blue Heaven” and “Lichtspiel III: Symphonie Diagonale” focused on Marlene Dietrich and early German abstract expressionist film, new song “Der Rhythmus der Maschinen,” featuring vocals from the Bad Seeds/Einstürzende Neubauten veteran Blixa Bargeld, takes inspiration from the city’s industrial side. Listen below.

Bright Magic is out 9/24 via Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

