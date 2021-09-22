King Hannah – “A Well-Made Woman”

New Music September 22, 2021 By Peter Helman

King Hannah, the Liverpool duo made up of Craig Whittle and Hannah Merrick, signed to City Slang and released their debut EP Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine last year. They’re getting ready to release their debut album sometime next year, and today, they’re previewing it with the new song “A Well-Made Woman.”

“A Well-Made Woman” is a fitting introduction to King Hannah’s heavy, haunted form of Americana, gradually building from a simple yet ominous riff into an intoxicating expanse of fuzzed-out psychedelia. “I am a woman/ a very well-made woman/ a brave brave woman,” Merrick repeats over and over again. Listen below.

