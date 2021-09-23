In September of 1979, a collective of rock stars who called themselves Musicians United For Safe Energy, or MUSE, organized a series of concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the time, Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band had just finished its Darkness On The Edge Of Town tour, and they were getting to work on The River. A couple of months later, that collective released a triple-LP live compilation of recordings from those shows, but Springsteen only had one song on that. (Springsteen’s version of “Detroit Medley” from that album was actually his first commercially available live recording.) But today, Springsteen announced plans for a full double-LP live album and concert movie from those 1979 No Nukes shows.

Springsteen’s regular collaborator Thom Zimny used footage from two different Springsteen performances to put together a 90-minute document of the shows, using original 16mm film and audio that Bob Clearmountain remixed. The recordings will be available as a double-CD/DVD box and also as a double LP, and you’ll be able to buy or rent the movie.

The album and movie features Springsteen and his band performing “The River” and “Sherry Darling,” songs that were unreleased at the time, as well as a bunch of their ’70s anthems and a couple of covers. They do Buddy Holly’s “Rave On,” Gary U.S. Bonds’ “Quarter To Three,” and Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs’ doo-wop classic “Stay.” The “Stay” cover features Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, and Rosemary Butler.

Below, check out a trailer for the film, which looks awesome, and the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prove It All Night”

02 “Badlands”

03 “The Promised Land”

04 “The River”

05 “Sherry Darling”

06 “Thunder Road”

07 “Jungleland”

08 “Rosalita Come Out Tonight”

09 “Born To Run”

10 “Stay”

11 “Detroit Medley”

12 “Quarter To Three”

13 “Rave On”

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is out 11/16 on digital and 11/19 on DVD. It’ll be up for digital rental 11/23.