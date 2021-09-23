Bartees Strange – “Weights”

New Music September 23, 2021 12:07 PM By Tom Breihan

Bartees Strange – “Weights”

New Music September 23, 2021 12:07 PM By Tom Breihan

DC rocker Bartees Strange has been crazy busy ever since he released his towering album Live Forever a year ago. Just last week, for instance, Strange released his cover of Richard Swift’s “Lady Luck.” Don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon. Strange is getting ready to release a new deluxe edition of Live Forever, and he’s just shared a new song that’ll be part of that. The new one is called “Weights,” and it kicks ass.

Strange recorded “Weights” earlier this year with producer Will Yip. The song is just two and a half minutes long, but it feels epic. Strange wails over revved-up guitars and big synths, and he gets emotional about a friendship or a relationship drifting apart: “We were separate, maybe distant, plus all the reasons that we’re different/ Now when we catch up, catch up, it’s quick and breathless/ Feelings spring up sometimes.” In a press release, Strange says, “This is about the ones that got away. Going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go.” Listen below.

“Weights” is out now at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    3 days ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Ada Lea one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

    2 days ago

    Machine Gun Kelly & Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Are Now Arguing Online Over A Failed Collaboration

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest