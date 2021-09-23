Bartees Strange – “Weights”

DC rocker Bartees Strange has been crazy busy ever since he released his towering album Live Forever a year ago. Just last week, for instance, Strange released his cover of Richard Swift’s “Lady Luck.” Don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon. Strange is getting ready to release a new deluxe edition of Live Forever, and he’s just shared a new song that’ll be part of that. The new one is called “Weights,” and it kicks ass.

Strange recorded “Weights” earlier this year with producer Will Yip. The song is just two and a half minutes long, but it feels epic. Strange wails over revved-up guitars and big synths, and he gets emotional about a friendship or a relationship drifting apart: “We were separate, maybe distant, plus all the reasons that we’re different/ Now when we catch up, catch up, it’s quick and breathless/ Feelings spring up sometimes.” In a press release, Strange says, “This is about the ones that got away. Going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go.” Listen below.

“Weights” is out now at Bandcamp.