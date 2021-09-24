Givēon – “For Tonight”

The Long Beach R&B singer Givēon has had a fast rise in the last couple of years, thanks to a couple of prominent Drake collaborations and an appearance on Justin Bieber’s chart-topping single “Peaches.” But Givēon’s music is a whole lot more low-key than his resume implies. Givēon released two EPs last year, and Epic recently compiled them into the new album-length release When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time; Stereogum’s Chris DeVille had some nice things to say about it. Today, Givēon follows that release with “For Tonight,” a new single that showcases his subtle skills.

“For Tonight” is a relaxed, atmospheric track with a lightly pleading vocal and a gospel-derived melody. Givēon recorded it with producers and co-writers Akeel, Jahaan Sweet, and Sevn Thomas, and he sings about enjoying the dying embers of a relationship. Below, check out the stylish video from director Sophia Nahli Allison.