Stream Never Ending Game’s Hard-As-Fuck New EP Halo & Wings

New Music September 24, 2021 4:39 PM By Tom Breihan

Stream Never Ending Game’s Hard-As-Fuck New EP Halo & Wings

New Music September 24, 2021 4:39 PM By Tom Breihan

The Detroit hardcore band Never Ending Game make some real primally satisfying noise. NEG’s version of hardcore is built around gigantic juggernaut riffs and grunted fuck-you-up vocals. There’s some metal in the band’s sound, especially the early-’90s Biohazard kind of metal. Sometimes the band plays fast, but they’re really in their comfort zone when they’re locking into midtempo dinosaur-stomp riffage, and they do that kind of riffage better than just about anyone.

Never Ending Game released a really great full-length debut called Just Another Day in 2000. Today, they follow it up with a bone-liquefying five-song EP called Halo & Wings. There are some cool left-turns on the EP, like the way the title track turns into quasi-rapping over Metallica-style acoustic-flutter guitars. But the parts where the band just locks in and throws bombs are even cooler. We’ve already heard “But Not For Me,” and now you can stream the full EP below.

The Halo & Wings EP is out now on Triple B Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    13 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 hours ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    10 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest