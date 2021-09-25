Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.

Vedder debuted a new star-stuffed backing band including Andrew Watt, bassist Pino Palladino, Glen Hansard, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist/current Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer. He also performed one song with his 17-year-old daughter Olivia.

Vedder paid tribute to the night’s original headliners by covering Kings Of Leon’s “Molly’s Chambers,” and he and his band also performed covers of R.E.M.’s “Drive,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” the Who’s “I’m One,” and Pretenders’ “Precious.” Watch clips from the set below.

