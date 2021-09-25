Netflix Shares First Look At Kanye West Documentary jeen-yuhs

News September 25, 2021

Netflix has shared a first look teaser trailer for its upcoming Kanye West docuseries JEEN-YUHS. The streaming platform reportedly paid $30 million for the rights to the three-part documentary, which follows the ups and downs of Kanye West’s life and career over a 20-year period.

Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who filmed several music videos for Kanye, the doc features plenty of never-before-seen footage and home videos. The teaser out today shows a young Kanye rapping “Two Words” off of his 2004 debut album The College Dropout alongside Mos Def. Watch below.

JEEN-YUHS will premiere sometime in 2022 on Netflix.

