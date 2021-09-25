Thom Yorke’s Son Noah Releases Radiohead-esque Debut Single

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s son Noah has released his debut single, and between the falsetto and the In Rainbows-esque guitar, it sounds a whole lot like Radiohead.

Thom Yorke’s Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood shared the track on Twitter, commenting, “Cor, what a glorious piece of music — today was the first time I heard it, and I’m so impressed. Nice work, Noah.”

Noah Yorke has previously released music as Alec Owen and L.E.T.H.A.L., but “Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)” is the first song he’s released under his own name. Listen to it below.