David Byrne’s American Utopia Receives Special Tony Award

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

News September 26, 2021 7:50 PM By James Rettig

David Byrne’s American Utopia Receives Special Tony Award

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

News September 26, 2021 7:50 PM By James Rettig

The Great White Way has mostly remained dark since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The 74th Annual Tony Awards were supposed to be held in June 2020, but kept being postponed until tonight. So despite there being almost no Broadway performances in the past year, the awards will celebrate musicals and plays that debuted in the 2019-2020 season before it was cut short. And it comes just as Broadway is once again opening back up again for shows.

And David Byrne’s American Utopia — which started its initial Broadway run in October 2019 before closing in February 2020 — is being honored with a Special Tony Award, which are presented to outstanding productions that don’t fall into any of the competitive categories at the show. This award comes just as American Utopia returned to Broadway last week. Byrne accepted the award in-person at the Tonys telecast, which aired on Paramount+.

Byrne was also recently on CBS This Morning to talk about the importance of concerts, a topic he also spoke about on the Tonys red carpet. Here are clips from those:

And here’s Byrne arriving at the show on his bike:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Memoria: The Most Consequential Release Date In Alt-Rock Was 30 Years Ago Today

    2 days ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest