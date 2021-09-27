Fine Place – “This New Heaven”

Frankie Rose has a new project with Matthew Hord called Fine Place. Their debut album, This New Heaven, is coming out later this year, and today they’re sharing its lead single and title track, which offers a peek into what the pair are channeling for this project. “This New Heaven” is all moody synths and strobing ominousness, with licks of guitar and Frankie Rose’s vocals peeking through the mist. Here’s Hord on how the project came together:

This record was an incredibly challenging endeavor to make, as I had just come home from a European tour with another music project and wanted to invest into and focus on this collaboration with Frankie. I essentially reimagined how to approach writing basic sequences with the synthesizers I had been rehearsing and performing with for months prior to make something more accessible and pop-like for Frankie to build upon. Frankie is an unsung hero when it comes to mixing, and she was constantly mixing down and processing elements of the tracks to create different atmospheres as we forged forward with every song.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Can’t Shake It”

02 “This New Heaven”

03 “Cover Blind”

04 “It’s Your House”

05 “Impressions Of Me”

06 “Tell Me A Second Time”

07 “The Party Is Over”

This New Heaven is out 11/19 via Night School Records.