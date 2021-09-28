Gold Dust – “Run Into Clouds”

You will remember the name of… Gold Dust. The Massachusetts musician Stephen Pierce has made music as a member of bands like Ampere and Kindling. (His press photo might convince you that he’s also made music as a member of the Backstreet Boys, but no, that’s not AJ McLean. Different guy.) These days, Pierce also makes gauzy, ’60s-inspired folk-rock under the name Gold Dust.

Next month, Pierce will shatter everyone’s dreams with his self-titled Gold Dust album, and we’ve already heard the early track “Oh Well.” Today, Pierce has also shared “Run Into Clouds,” a lovely and hypnotic track full of stacked-up, reverb-drenched harmonies and chiming guitar lines. Give it a listen below.

Gold Dust is out 10/15.