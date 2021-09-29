Oranssi Pazuzu – “Palava Puu”

Finnish black metal experimentalists Oranssi Pazuzu have shared a new song — or rather, a new eight-minute musical odyssey — as part of the Adult Swim Singles series. “Palava puu,” which translates to “The Burning Tree,” comes from the same recording sessions that birthed last year’s album Mestarin kynsi.

“For us it ties together strongly with the making of the album as it was considered to be an album track until the last minute,” the band explain. “The reason why it was left out from the album in the end, was that it also is a song that has its own strong universe in which it develops around its own laws of physics. In a way, ‘Palava puu’ has a microcosmos of a bigger construct within itself.”

Listen to “Palava puu” below.