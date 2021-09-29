Dave Grohl Loaned His Motorized Throne To The Seattle Doom Metal Bassist Who Got Shot While Stopping A Gunman Outside A Gig

After falling off the stage during a concert and breaking his foot back in 2015, Dave Grohl performed subsequent gigs from a giant motorized throne. The following year, Grohl’s former foe Axl Rose borrowed the throne after suffering an injury of his own. Apparently that throne is still around because Grohl just leant it to another musician this week.

Darin Wall is the bassist for the Seattle doom metal band Greyhawk. Outside a show in Boise this month, Wall got into a scuffle with a man who Wall had seen making shooting gestures toward the crowd with his hand, and who now was approaching the venue with a gun. During the fight, the man shot Wall in the thigh. The man was arrested within minutes and Wall was hailed as a hero.

Sunday, at Greyhawk’s first show since the incident, Wall performed from Grohl’s throne. He shared a photo of the gig on Instagram along with this caption: “It was beyond a thrill to sit in Dave Grohl from @foofighters throne last night. This whole ordeal has been intense, surreal and humbling. Of course I wish it never happened, and that this bullet was not in my leg, but the love and support the rock and metal community has shown is staggering. Words can’t describe how moving this night was. Thank you all!”

See for yourself below.