Empath – “Born 100 Times”

Empath, Best New Band honorees and creators of one of 2019’s best debuts in Active Listening: Night On Earth, are back with a new single. “Born 100 Times” picks right back up where they left off, noisy and gleeful and ramshackle on the surface while displaying some serious hook-work going on underneath. “Is this the power you thought you had?” Catherine Elicson sounds off in the chorus. “You want it, you got it, oh yeah!”

“‘Born 100 Times’ is structurally very simple, consisting of a couple of hooks and a verse sung overtop of two repeated chords. I imagined a restructured pop song, having it start instantly with the hook and then eventually reaching a verse,” Elicson said in a statement. “While the lyrics are a somewhat spiritual reflection on devotion and power in one’s life, an isolating and very internal experience, the video offers a different viewpoint.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TOUR DATES:

09/30 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom ^

10/01 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (ACL Nights) *

10/04 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/05 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON ^

10/07 Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory ^

10/08 Houston, TX @ White Oak Lawn ^

10/11 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall *

10/12 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *

10/14 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

10/15 Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach *

10/16 St. Petersberg, FL@ Jannus Live *

10/17 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *

10/19 Richmond, VA @ The National *

10/21 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

10/22 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

01/19 Ottawa, CA @ Club SAW ~

01/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ~

01/21 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ~

01/22 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made ~

01/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ~

01/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~

01/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls ~

01/26 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups ~

01/28 Detroit, MI @ Shelter ~

* w/ Modest Mouse

^ w/ Modest Mouse & Future Islands

~ w/ Fucked Up

“Born 100 Times” is out now.