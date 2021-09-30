Sting – “Rushing Water”

Y’all watching Only Murders In The Building? You should be watching Only Murders In The Building. Sting has a minor part in the comedic Hulu whodunit, playing himself as one of the residents of the Manhattan apartment building where Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’s characters — strangers who found each other through their shared love of a Serial-esque true-crime podcast — have started their own podcast to investigate a suicide in their building that they believe was actually a murder. It’s one of the most entertaining and addictive TV shows I’ve watched in a while, one that manages to parody this type of mystery series while also working as a great example of the genre.

Anyway, Sting also has a new song out today, the latest from his upcoming album The Bridge. He launched the rollout on the first day of September with the whistling, string-laden “If It’s Love.” Now, on the last day of September, he has returned with album opener “Rushing Water.” This one echoes his classic Police tracks a bit more, with a hard-sapping backbeat and some slick palm-muted guitar action. It’s pretty good! Not good enough to qualify as Sting’s best creative project of 2021 (what with the TV show and all), but still pretty good.

In a press release, Sting says, “The song ‘Rushing Water’ is a fitting start to an album that seeks to bridge all of the petty differences that can separate us.” Hear it below via director Eric Ryan Anderson’s music video.

The Bridge is out 11/19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records.