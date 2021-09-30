Halsey Releases “I am not a woman, I’m a god” Remixes By Underworld, Hot Chip, Gazelle Twin, & More

New Music September 30, 2021 1:29 PM By Peter Helman

Halsey Releases “I am not a woman, I’m a god” Remixes By Underworld, Hot Chip, Gazelle Twin, & More

New Music September 30, 2021 1:29 PM By Peter Helman

Halsey released their very good Nine Inch Nails-produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power a little over a month ago. And today, they’re back with a remix EP featuring new versions of album track “I am not a woman, I’m a god” from Underworld, Hot Chip, Gazelle Twin, and Adrian Sherwood.

“I remember hearing the Halsey single ‘Now Or Never’ in a cab in LA and thinking it was a great pop song, and when we were told that for her new album she was collaborating with Trent Reznor it seemed like a fun prospect and an exciting thing to work on,” Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard says.

“I think that Trent has an amazing talent for working with synths and for me part of the joy of remixing is being able to pull apart a song and hear its constituent parts,” he adds. “For our remix we imagined the kind of Balearic disco that you might find at Pikes or Despacio.” Listen below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Glenn Medeiros’ “She Ain’t Worth It” (Feat. Bobby Brown)

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love”

    2 days ago

    The Biggest Country Crossover Hit Of 2021 Is A Literal Applebee’s Ad

    3 days ago

    Watch Alana Haim Star In The Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Movie Licorice Pizza

    3 days ago

    Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Fights Fans At Louder Than Life

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest