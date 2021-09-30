Halsey Releases “I am not a woman, I’m a god” Remixes By Underworld, Hot Chip, Gazelle Twin, & More

Halsey released their very good Nine Inch Nails-produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power a little over a month ago. And today, they’re back with a remix EP featuring new versions of album track “I am not a woman, I’m a god” from Underworld, Hot Chip, Gazelle Twin, and Adrian Sherwood.

“I remember hearing the Halsey single ‘Now Or Never’ in a cab in LA and thinking it was a great pop song, and when we were told that for her new album she was collaborating with Trent Reznor it seemed like a fun prospect and an exciting thing to work on,” Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard says.

“I think that Trent has an amazing talent for working with synths and for me part of the joy of remixing is being able to pull apart a song and hear its constituent parts,” he adds. “For our remix we imagined the kind of Balearic disco that you might find at Pikes or Despacio.” Listen below.