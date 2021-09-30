cumgirl8 – “Pluck Me”

Look. I know. The band name. I know. But I assure you this new song by cumgirl8 is good. It’s called “Pluck Me,” and it’s the latest single from the New York trio’s RIPcumgirl8 EP. The band recorded the four-song project with their frequent collaborator Ben Greenberg — you know, formerly of the Men, currently of Uniform and Hubble, one of NYC’s most prolific producers of skuzzy rock music — and even though I am afraid of what it’s going to do to the algorithms that dictate my online experience, I can vouch for the quality of the music.

A statement from the band:

A spiral into into a new beginning. This song is like going into an anxiety trip panic attack and coming out of it. A lost self that is taken over by someone who wants control and lacks communication. What’s on your mind? Let’s talk about it, call me out, hear me out, let’s figure this out. Let’s be equal because right now thoughts are brewing and no clear communication is happening. The anxiety in this song is linked to love, realizing relationship toxicity and getting away from it, getting stronger, and fighting against the stigma of femmes as prey.

Watch director Rebekah Campbell‘s video for “Pluck Me” below.

RIPcumgirl8 is out 10/22 on DERO Arcade and can be pre-ordered here.