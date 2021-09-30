Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, & Kendrick Lamar Will Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z has overseen some decent Super Bowl halftime shows so far. Since Roc Nation took over production duties for the Pepsi-sponsored NFL championship intermission, there’s been the J.Lo/Shakira thing, and then last year’s Weeknd set. All of that pales in comparison to the lineup that will perform at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem — all of whom once co-headlined the Up In Smoke Tour in their circa-Y2K heyday — will be joined by Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It’s rare that you could get away with listing Kendrick last in a lineup of five headlining artists, and we could squabble about how these five should be billed. The point is the star power here is huge.

Super Bowl LVI (that’s 56 — I had to look it up too) is scheduled for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in LA. That’s where the Rams play their home games, and it may well be a home game for them based on the way they’ve been playing so far. With Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick on board, the entertainment will certainly be native to Los Angeles.

So… will that new Kendrick be out by February? And will he somehow find a way to smuggle Baby Keem onstage?