Pistol Annies – “Snow Globe”

Pistol Annies — the country music trio featuring Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley — have announced their first Christmas album, Hell Of A Holiday, which will be out in the seasonally appropriate month of October. It’ll be their first full-length since 2018’s Interstate Gospel, which we named an Album Of The Week. Today, Pistol Annies have shared Hell Of A Holiday‘s first single, “Snow Globe.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hell Of A Holiday”

02 “Snow Globe”

03 “Harlan County Coal”

04 “Come On Christmas Time”

05 “If We Make It Through December”

06 “Make You Blue”

07 “Leanin’ On Jesus”

08 “The Only Thing I Wanted”

09 “Believing”

10 “Happy Birthday”

11 “Sleigh Ride”

12 “Joy”

13 “Auld Lang Syne”

Hell Of A Holiday is out 10/22. Pre-order it here.