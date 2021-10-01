Pistol Annies – “Snow Globe”
Pistol Annies — the country music trio featuring Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley — have announced their first Christmas album, Hell Of A Holiday, which will be out in the seasonally appropriate month of October. It’ll be their first full-length since 2018’s Interstate Gospel, which we named an Album Of The Week. Today, Pistol Annies have shared Hell Of A Holiday‘s first single, “Snow Globe.” Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hell Of A Holiday”
02 “Snow Globe”
03 “Harlan County Coal”
04 “Come On Christmas Time”
05 “If We Make It Through December”
06 “Make You Blue”
07 “Leanin’ On Jesus”
08 “The Only Thing I Wanted”
09 “Believing”
10 “Happy Birthday”
11 “Sleigh Ride”
12 “Joy”
13 “Auld Lang Syne”
Hell Of A Holiday is out 10/22. Pre-order it here.