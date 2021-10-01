Pistol Annies – “Snow Globe”

New Music October 1, 2021 12:04 AM By James Rettig

Pistol Annies – “Snow Globe”

New Music October 1, 2021 12:04 AM By James Rettig

Pistol Annies — the country music trio featuring Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley — have announced their first Christmas album, Hell Of A Holiday, which will be out in the seasonally appropriate month of October. It’ll be their first full-length since 2018’s Interstate Gospel, which we named an Album Of The Week. Today, Pistol Annies have shared Hell Of A Holiday‘s first single, “Snow Globe.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hell Of A Holiday”
02 “Snow Globe”
03 “Harlan County Coal”
04 “Come On Christmas Time”
05 “If We Make It Through December”
06 “Make You Blue”
07 “Leanin’ On Jesus”
08 “The Only Thing I Wanted”
09 “Believing”
10 “Happy Birthday”
11 “Sleigh Ride”
12 “Joy”
13 “Auld Lang Syne”

Hell Of A Holiday is out 10/22. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Glenn Medeiros’ “She Ain’t Worth It” (Feat. Bobby Brown)

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love”

    2 days ago

    The Biggest Country Crossover Hit Of 2021 Is A Literal Applebee’s Ad

    3 days ago

    Watch Alana Haim Star In The Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Movie Licorice Pizza

    4 days ago

    Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Fights Fans At Louder Than Life

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest