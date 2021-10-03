Grimes has responded to the increased attention following her breakup with Elon Musk by sharing a new song called “LOVE” (in response to online hate) and trolling paparazzi by posing for a photo reading The Communist Manifesto. Those photos (the outfit is also part of an upcoming merch campaign she says) made the rounds yesterday and inspired such headlines as Grimes, Who Dated A Literal Billionaire, Was Seen Reading Karl Marx, AKA The Communist Bible and Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk.

In a new Instagram post, Grimes explained her reasoning behind the photos as such:

I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented). Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!

In some additional comments, she clarified: “I’ve been reading about and theorizing about a lot of super wild technocratic ubi systems I will post more later but I like capitalism I fear taking things from ppl forcibly could create a police state inevitably but I think a heavily modified version of capitalism that values human well-being is essential. Like motherhood should be a compensated duty etc etc.”

The the Fremen outfit is part of a soon-to-be-released campaign for some merch tied to the upcoming Dune film.