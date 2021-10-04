Arca – “Born Yesterday” (Feat. Sia)

Arca has finally announced KICK ii, the follow-up to last year’s KiCk i and, if Arca still decides to go through with the whole project, the second part of four in a series. KICK ii will be out on December 3 and she teased it last week with “Incendio,” which made our list of the best songs of the week, though “Incendio” isn’t on the KICK ii tracklist.

Today, Arca is already back with another new single called “Born Yesterday,” a collaboration with Sia. The song incorporates a leaked Sia demo that has been online for a few years, purportedly originally written for Katy Perry. KICK ii will also feature contributions from Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, and Cubeatz. Watch a video for “Born Yesterday” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Doña”

02 “Prada”

03 “Rakata”

04 “Tiro”

05 “Luna Llena”

06 “Lethargy”

07 “Araña”

08 “Femme”

09 “Muñecas”

10 “Confianza”

11 “Born Yesterday” (Feat. Sia)

12 “Andro”

KICK ii is out 12/3 via XL. Pre-order it here.