Watch Members Of Mastodon, High On Fire, & Yob Cover Mountain’s “Never In My Life”

Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night no longer drops a new all-star cover every week, the way it did in the early months of the pandemic. But the series is still going, and whenever it puts together one of those ad hoc remote-supergroup covers, it still absolutely rules. Two weeks ago, for instance, the series paid tribute to Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ version of “Stagger Lee.” Today, Two Minutes To Late Night salutes the great ’70s proto-metal hard rockers Mountain.

The obvious move would’ve been to cover “Mississippi Queen,” the one Mountain song that everyone knows. Instead, the crew has gone with another riff-heavy track from Climbing!, Mountain’s landmark 1970 debut album. Mastodon singer and guitarist Brent Hinds leads the charge. Members of Mastodon have been a staple of Two Minutes To Late Night since those covers started up last year, but this is the first time that Brent Hinds has been on board. He’s the fourth and final member of Mastodon to take part; the whole band has done it now. In the video, Hinds rocks the bare-chest/leather-vest look and, I’m pretty sure, a turban.

Beyond Hinds, the rest of the band is wildly stacked. The drummer is Coady Willis, who is one half of Big Business and who also plays in towering bands like High On Fire and Melvins. He beats up drums while wearing a giant fur coat. The bassist is Aaron Rieseberg, of the great doom power trio Yob, whose hair blows majestically in the wind. As always, Olds joins in, doing his Gwarsenio Hall character and playing while standing astride boulders. Watch it all happen and listen to the Mountain original below.

