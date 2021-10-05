Claire Cronin – “No Forcefield”

Vlada Syrkin Werts

New Music October 5, 2021 4:27 PM By Ryan Leas

Claire Cronin – “No Forcefield”

Vlada Syrkin Werts

New Music October 5, 2021 4:27 PM By Ryan Leas

Last month, Claire Cronin announced a new album called Bloodless. At the time, she also shared the album’s title track. Today, she’s back with another one.

Cronin’s latest preview of Bloodless is called “No Forcefield.” “This song is about feeling lost and trying to read my fate in omens and dreams,” Cronin said in a statement. “It’s about a relationship where both people are depressed. It’s about being afraid of things that might not be real. In this song and in others on the record, I’m trying to communicate personal material in mythic terms. It’s not because I want to be evasive. I feel like the only way I can articulate these feelings, thoughts, and memories is through poetic images.”

Check it out below.

Bloodless is out 11/12 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sweet Sensation’s “If Wishes Came True”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    9 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen Banned From CMA Awards, Still Nominated For Album Of The Year

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest