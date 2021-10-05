Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tame Impala, Foo Fighters, Roger Clemens
The baseball-themed Innings Festival is coming to Tempe, Arizona in February. Foo Fighters and Tame Impala are headlining. St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, White Reaper, Black Pumas, Dashboard Confessional, Matt & Kim, and more are performing. Former MLB players like Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Dave Stewart, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Raines, Kenny Lofton, Éric Gagné, Jim Abbott, and Sean Casey will appear. It all goes down at Tempe’s Beach and Arts Parks on the weekend of February 26-27, and tickets go on sale tomorrow.