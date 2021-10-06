Billy Bragg – “Mid Century Modern”

Earlier this summer, UK folk-punk stalwart Billy Bragg announced that his 10th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, would arrive in the fall, and released lead single, “I Will Be Your Shield.” Now, Bragg is back with another one, “Mid Century Modern.” The track itself is a country-adjacent, mid-tempo ballad that finds its famously left-wing singer grappling with today’s constantly shifting political landscape.

Here’s what Bragg had to say about “Mid Century Modern”:

As a mid-century modern geezer, I’m aware that my notions of personal relationships were formed almost 50 years ago, likewise my politics. To cling to that and imagine that you’ve nothing to learn from younger generations, you’re in danger of becoming a dinosaur. Kids have got new priorities and new ideas. Thatcher’s dead. The world has moved on. I’m trying to respond to the things I’m hearing now, rather than reminding folk of “the good old days”.

Listen to “Mid Century Modern” below.

The Million Things That Never Happened is out 10/29 on Cooking Vinyl.