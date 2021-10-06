Kylie Minogue Announces DISCO Collabs With Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, Gloria Gaynor, Years & Years

New Music October 6, 2021 9:53 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Kylie Minogue Announces DISCO Collabs With Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, Gloria Gaynor, Years & Years

New Music October 6, 2021 9:53 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last November, Kylie Minogue released her 15th(!) studio album, DISCO. Yesterday, the pop superstar announced that a follow-up — DISCO: Guest List Edition — would arrive next month featuring collaborations with a handful of artists: Years & Years, Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, and even mirrorball legend Gloria Gaynor. Now, Minogue’s track with Years & Years, “A Second To Midnight,” is out, and you can hear it below.

GUEST LIST TRACKLIST:
01 “A Second To Midnight” (w/ Years & Years)
02 “Kiss Of Life” (w/ Jessie Ware)
03 “Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You” (w/ Gloria Gaynor)
04 “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)” (w/ Dua Lipa)
05 “Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)”
06 “Say Something (F9 Club Remix)”
07 “Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)”
08 “Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)”
09 “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)” (w/ Dua Lipa)
10 “Dance Floor Darling (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)”

DISCO: Guest List Edition is out 11/12. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    17 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    2 days ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    10 hours ago

    Mitski – “Working For The Knife”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest