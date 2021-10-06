Last November, Kylie Minogue released her 15th(!) studio album, DISCO. Yesterday, the pop superstar announced that a follow-up — DISCO: Guest List Edition — would arrive next month featuring collaborations with a handful of artists: Years & Years, Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, and even mirrorball legend Gloria Gaynor. Now, Minogue’s track with Years & Years, “A Second To Midnight,” is out, and you can hear it below.

GUEST LIST TRACKLIST:

01 “A Second To Midnight” (w/ Years & Years)

02 “Kiss Of Life” (w/ Jessie Ware)

03 “Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You” (w/ Gloria Gaynor)

04 “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)” (w/ Dua Lipa)

05 “Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)”

06 “Say Something (F9 Club Remix)”

07 “Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)”

08 “Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)”

09 “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)” (w/ Dua Lipa)

10 “Dance Floor Darling (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)”

DISCO: Guest List Edition is out 11/12. Pre-order it here.