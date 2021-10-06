Smash Mouth Quietly Hired New Singer While Steve Harwell Recovers From Heart Issues

Brad Barket/Getty Images

News October 6, 2021 12:53 PM By Peter Helman

Smash Mouth Quietly Hired New Singer While Steve Harwell Recovers From Heart Issues

Brad Barket/Getty Images

News October 6, 2021 12:53 PM By Peter Helman

Smash Mouth, last seen performing for hordes of maskless bikers at Sturgis last summer, quietly hired a substitute singer while Steve Harwell recovers from health issues. Fans attending Smash Mouth’s recent concerts were surprised to see Harwell replaced by… some guy who definitely wasn’t Harwell, leading many to wonder if the band had fired their longtime frontman without bothering to say anything.

No, TMZ reports, Harwell just missed a few performances due to cardiomyopathy and heart failure. In 2016, if you’ll recall, Harwell collapsed onstage and was rushed out in an ambulance, forcing the rest of the band to play “All Star” without him.

The mystery singer who’s been performing at Smash Mouth’s most recent shows is apparently just some dude that the band knows. Harwell is reportedly feeling better already and will be back with the band starting tomorrow at the Jackson Mississippi State Fair, so Eve’s 6 Max Collins is out of luck.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    17 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    2 days ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    10 hours ago

    Mitski – “Working For The Knife”

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest