PinkPantheress – “I Must Apologise”

PinkPantheress is a TikTok phenom who makes low-key dance music in the same vein of Erika de Casier or TLC, with a little bit of Hannah Diamond’s pop uncanny valley in there as well. She’s putting out her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, next week, which comes on the heels of a string of singles from the young UK musician that have all bubbled up over the past year. Most of those are included on the forthcoming To Hell With It, as is the just-released “I Must Apologise,” which samples the house music classic “Gypsy Woman” by Crystal Waters. PinkPantheress describes the track as “a fast paced, upbeat track about someone telling lies all the time.” Check it out below.

To Hell With It is out 10/15 via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records.