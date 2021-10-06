Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

News October 6, 2021 3:18 PM By James Rettig

The city of Los Angeles will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for indoor concerts starting on November 4, as ABC 7 reports. The new ordinance, which was passed by the LA City Council on Wednesday, will also require vaccination proof at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, and other locations.

Enforcement of the ordinance will begin at the end of November — business that violate the mandate will be fined $1,000 for a second violation, $2,000 for a third, and $5,000 for a fourth. Los Angeles joins cities like New York and San Francisco that have enacted similar vaccine mandates. Many venues in the area already require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

