Hear “Bruises On My Illusions” From Soft Cell’s First New Album In 20 Years

After supposedly playing their “last show” in 2018, ’80s synthpop greats Soft Cell announced this summer that they would be returning next year with *Happiness Not Included, their first new album since 2002’s Cruelty Without Beauty. Today, the English duo have shared its first official single, “Bruises On My Illusions.”

“‘Bruises On My Illusions’ is a mini film noir Soft Cell story about a disillusioned character with everything against him or her who still has hope for a better future, despite the odds. A darker ‘Bedsitter.’ Dave’s ominous yet punchy defiant chords inspired the song,” singer Marc Almond explains. “One of our darker cinematic pop moments with a classic Marc Almond lyric,” Dave Ball adds. Listen below.

*Happiness Not Included is out 2/25 via BMG. Pre-order it here.