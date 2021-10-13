Emma Ruth Rundle’s Return To Hell

There’s an instinct among some music listeners today, it seems, to memeify pain; to make it diminutive, consumable, palatable. When faced with an artist’s misery or abjection, we tend to turn it into something glib, describing it as something like “sad girl music” or “sad boy music.” But to listen to Emma Ruth Rundle is to face not only total openhearted honesty but unwincing, unsolvable, unmemeable anguish. It’s a rare and life-savingly relatable perspective for anyone simply trying to survive their own pain, for anyone too ground down to be able to turn their pain into a punchline.

A prolific musician and visual artist best known for her solo work, as well as her collaboration last year with sludge metallers Thou, Rundle’s developed a reputation for her textural and atmospheric guitar work. Her songs, particularly on Marked For Death and On Dark Horses — her previous two albums as a solo artist — were oriented around a kind of central emergency. Filled with propulsive tension and a haunted persistence, she sang as though trying to stay afloat on a sinking ship, guitars and drums rushing alongside her in a rumbling stampede.

On Rundle’s fifth solo album Engine Of Hell, however, that central emergency has been rescinded. Recorded live and acoustically — without any of the electricity and effects Rundle’s known for—the album is, to put it plainly, one of this year’s most emotionally intense. With the piano — an instrument that’s been absent from Rundle’s previous albums — providing a portal back to her childhood memories, Engine Of Hell finds the artist whittled down to a little nub of sorrow and sanity, floating around in a fugue-like state, forced to watch her worst memories played back to her in an unending cycle.

Over a Zoom call, I spoke to Rundle on the day of Engine Of Hell‘s announcement about her childhood, Tori Amos, and whether her fifth album is a way of saying goodbye. Below, watch the video for new single “Blooms Of Oblivion” and read our conversation.

This must be a wild day for you, announcement day.

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE: It’s exciting, it seems like the response so far is positive. We’ve been sitting on the album. It was finished in January so it’s been a long time waiting to share this music. It’s so different. I had some nervous feelings about it, so it’s good that the process has started and we’re moving it out into the world. Because it’s out of my hands, it’s already done.

It feels like you’re in your Boys For Pele era.

RUNDLE: Oh yeah, for sure. And that’s probably one of my top five favorite albums.

What were you nervous about for this release?

RUNDLE: I had wanted to do a stripped-down album for many years, and it just never felt like the right time. On On Dark Horses, I had been playing with the idea of doing a stripped-down album then, but it didn’t feel right. I had this band, and I had to really follow that path. And then the Thou collaboration came, and that was such a huge, maximal-sounding record, that this just seemed like the right time to release something completely stripped-down.

A lot of the songs on the record are live performance takes. I’d do several takes of the song, and we had to decide whether to pick the one where all the lyrics were correct and the pitch of my singing was better or to pick the one where the vibe and emotion were correct but there might be a guitar flub or something. We would always choose the latter. So I guess that was nerve-wracking, because while it was what I set out to do, there are a lot of imperfections in the music. There was no going back and fixing things. It’s just so personal and so exposed, and it’s a little strange to come out with that.

I feel like I’ve been known for the electric guitar and for textural work with guitar especially, and there’s not a single note of electric guitar on the album. There’s not one single effects pedal at all. There was no pedal board. There’s no reverb on the album. There are no effects on it whatsoever. So it’s just a complete departure from what I feel like I’ve been known for. And also playing piano on an album for the first time, I’ve not shared that part of myself publicly so I think there’s just a lot of departures from things in a way that I was a little nervous about. But at the same time I back it, I feel confident about my choice. What I do in my music is try to speak honestly from the heart, and I think that’s a thread that connects my work. Engine Of Hell showcases that very clearly without all of the elaborate instrumentation and atmosphere. In that way I feel successful about it.

How do you feel on this release day for the lead single? Do you want to be amongst it all or do you feel yourself wanting to hide?

RUNDLE: Well I’m definitely still in bed, I don’t usually do that. I usually get up and go straight to making tea and getting on with the day, but I’m hiding I think. I have all the blinds down in the house, and I’ve been texting with my best friend Blake who works with me on so much and we’re celebrating. We put so much work into the video [for “Return”].

I loved the video, it’s so beautiful. Have you seen the film Meshes Of The Afternoon?

RUNDLE: Yeah, that was a huge influence for me. When I was writing the treatment for the video it was like, Wings Of Desire by Wim Wenders, Orpheus by Jean Cocteau. Surrealism was such a huge piece of how I wanted to present the visual world of Engine Of Hell. And Meshes Of The Afternoon, I love Maya Deren, how her mirrors represent portals.

What was the significance of having your sister involved in the video? Listening to this album I presume some of the songs are based on your shared memories, and I imagine that could be quite validating, to have someone who has shared the same childhood experiences as you.

RUNDLE: I was a little nervous about her hearing the album. Some of the shared experiences are pretty traumatic, and I didn’t want to trigger her in that way. I try to keep her out of things to protect her and her personal life, but the treatment required there to be two of me, two characters, and so having my sister involved made the most sense. I’ve always wanted her to be in videos with me, actually she was in a Headless Prince Of Zolpidem [Rundle’s former art-rock project] video where we both wore the exact same thing and look like twins, and so this was just like a continuation of that. I’m always wanting to pull her into my world. I’m so glad that she was in the video, even though you don’t ever see her face, which works perfectly because we protect her but we also get to have her in it. It’s very meaningful to me.

What was the timeline of this record? You said you wrapped up in January; when did that moment of “OK, I’m going to start working on my next record now” come?

RUNDLE: I can say with confidence that I really took time away and decided that the beginning of my committed writing time for this album was in January 2020. I went to Wales for a month by myself. I was in Pembrokeshire on the coast.

Why Wales?

RUNDLE: I had wanted to be in the UK and in a coastal, less travelled area. I took a month there by myself just to get away from everything. I made a whole other record while I was there that was just improv stuff that’ll come out next year, it’s really kind of out-there experimental stuff. And then the next big piece of it was when I went back to Louisville. I was living in a house there and I hadn’t been living in one place for so long, because I’d been on tour for so much of my adult life, especially in the last six years. So I got a piano in May of 2020 and I wrote all the piano songs there because my year was cancelled, and I finished writing the record in Louisville.