Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

Just a week after a US Senator asked Facebook to “commit to ending finsta,” Paramore’s Hayley Williams has committed to ending her own finsta — along with the rest of her social media presence.

“I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now,” Williams explained in her final(?) post on Instagram. “Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.”

The rest of Williams’ Instagram and Twitter accounts has already been wiped. Read her full statement below.