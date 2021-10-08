Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

News October 8, 2021 4:15 PM By Peter Helman

Just a week after a US Senator asked Facebook to “commit to ending finsta,” Paramore’s Hayley Williams has committed to ending her own finsta — along with the rest of her social media presence.

“I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now,” Williams explained in her final(?) post on Instagram. “Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.”

The rest of Williams’ Instagram and Twitter accounts has already been wiped. Read her full statement below.

I’ve been on the internet and more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites… then MySpace. Then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn’t even just for my own personal use anymore but it was part of the job. It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it’s not tearing us apart.

The thing is, connection is and will always be a part of my job (thankfully). As for my own personal experience with social media, I just don’t want it anymore. I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now. Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.

No judgement to anyone who loves their social media. Just a huge encouragement to anyone needing permisssion to create more boundaries and space to grow — sometimes “no” is the kindest thing you can say… to anyone!… even yourself.

Finally, if you’re looking for me, don’t look here. Follow @paramore.

