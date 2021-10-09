Bush Tetras Drummer Dee Pop Has Died

Dimitri Papadopoulos, better known as Dee Pop, drummer for the New York post-punk band Bush Tetras, has died. His bandmates Cynthia Sley and Pat Place announced the news in a statement, writing:

Dee Pop (1956 – 2021)

It is with great sadness we report Dee Pop, drummer for Bush Tetras since 1979, passed away in his sleep last night. Dee Pop was a quintessential New Yorker, growing up in Forest Hills Queens and living in New York ever since. He was not only Bush Tetras drummer, but also our archivist, owning an original copy of every Bush Tetras release and t-shirt and also maintaining the band’s masters. In addition to Bush Tetras, Dee Pop played with Richard Lloyd, Michael Karoli (Can), The Gun Club, Jayne County, and The Shams, William Parker, Eddie Gale, Roy Campbell, Freedomland, Hanuman Sextet, Radio I-Ching and 1000 Yard Stare. Dee Pop is survived by his son Charlie and daughter Nicole. He will be sorely missed by his bandmates and the many people he touched throughout his life. Rest in peace, Dee. – Cynthia Sley and Pat Place of Bush Tetras

Bush Tetras’ launch party for the new two-disc set Rhythm And Paranoia: The Best Of Bush Tetras, scheduled to take place at Howl! in New York tonight, will proceed. “We think he would have wanted us to carry on tonight with our Bush Tetra release event,” Sley and Place say. “The band meant everything to him. He was an amazing drummer, one of the best, and a very dear friend. We’ll miss him daily. Tonight will be more of a memorial for him and his legacy.”