Halsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, performing tracks from their Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross-produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Reznor and Ross were not along for the ride, but Halsey did bring along Lindsey Buckingham, who reprised his role on the ballad “Darling.” Halsey also did “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” from the album.

This was Halsey’s fourth appearance on SNL. Last time, in 2019, they performed double duty as host and musical guest.

Watch the performances of “Darling” and “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” below.

Here’s the last time Buckingham was on SNL:

