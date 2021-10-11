Jeff Tweedy – “C’mon America” & “UR-60 Unsent”

The latest Sub Pop Singles Club 7″ features two new solo tracks from prolific Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. The A-side is “C’mon America,” a wry classic rocker “from an unreleased group of songs with mostly sci-fi lyrics.” The B-side is “UR-60 Unsent,” one of those drowsy, deconstructed Tweedy ballads, billed as “a pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.” Both songs would make sense in Wilco’s recent Star Wars/Schmilco/Ode To Joy zone, but they just as easily could be Loose Fur songs. Fun stuff. Hear both songs below.

Additionally, Sub Pop has shared a new Singles Club offering from the talky London post-punk band TV Priest. Here are “Lifesize” and “All Thing.”