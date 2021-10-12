Band Of Horses – “Crutch”

Band Of Horses haven’t released an album since 2016’s Why Are You OK, but they’re about to change that. In January, Bed Bridwell’s band will release Things Are Great. Bridwell produced or co-produced every track, sometimes with old collaborators like Dave Fridmann, Jason Lytle, and Dave Sardy, largely in conjunction with engineer Wolfgang “Wolfie” Zimmerman.

Things Are Great‘s lead single “Crutch” finds a pleasing midpoint between the Shins and My Morning Jacket. But mostly it sounds like a hungry young band influenced by Band Of Horses, which I mean as a huge compliment. Here’s what Bridwell had to say about it:

I think like a lot of my songs, “Crutch” starts with something from my real life. Obviously “Crutch” means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, “I’ve got a crush on you,” and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.

Hear “Crutch” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Warning Signs”

02 “Crutch”

03 “Tragedy Of The Commons”

04 “In The Hard Times”

05 “In Need Of Repair”

06 “Aftermath”

07 “Lights”

08 “Ice Night We’re Having”

09 “You Are Nice To Me”

10 “Coalinga”

Things Are Great is out 1/21 on BMG.