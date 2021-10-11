Phoebe Bridgers Tweets “Fuck ACL” After Set Cut Short, Fest Apologizes

Phoebe Bridgers Tweets “Fuck ACL” After Set Cut Short, Fest Apologizes

Over the weekend, Phoebe Bridgers’ Austin City Limits set hit a snag when the festival cut her sound while she and her band were performing their final song, the Punisher track “I Know The End.” “lol fuck acl,” Bridgers wrote in a since-deleted tweet shortly after the set concluded. There’s fan-shot footage of the moment, which shows the band being cut off but continuing to play.

Now, ACL has shared an apology, adding that festival organizers have donated to Texas Abortion Funds “to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

The statement reads:

Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.

Bridgers must have been satisfied with the note, as she re-shared ACL’s apology and wrote back, “Thank you.”

