Elizabeth Hart – “I’ll Walk With You” (Feat. Hope Sandoval)

New Music October 12, 2021 4:37 PM By Peter Helman

New Music October 12, 2021 4:37 PM By Peter Helman

Psychic Ills’ Elizabeth Hart got together with her bandmates Adam Amram, Jon Catfish DeLorme, and Brent Cordero to record a tribute album for frontman Tres Warren, who passed away last year at the onset of the pandemic. Songs For Tres, born out of “the aching need and urgency” to honor a fallen friend, features several original songs alongside meaningfully chosen covers of Dennis Wilson, Fleetwood Mac, Blaze Foley, and Powell St. John.

“This album was made out of love and a commitment to honor our dear friend and bandmate,” the band says. All of the artists’ physical proceeds from the album will be donated to RAICES, a charity aiding children displaced at the Texas/Mexico Border. Today, Hart is sharing “I’ll Walk With You,” a duet with Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval that she wrote on the day of Warren’s passing before hearing the actual news. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero – “Rainbows” (Dennis Wilson Cover)
02 Elizabeth Hart feat. Hope Sandoval – “I’ll Walk with You”
03 Jon Catfish DeLorme – “Wonderful Feeling”
04 Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero – “Clay Pigeons” (Blaze Foley Cover)
05 Elizabeth Hart – “Home”
06 Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero – “Station Man” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)
07 Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero – “Right Track Now” (Powell St. John Cover)
08 Brent Cordero – “Whole Lotta Peace Of Mind”
09 Elizabeth Hart – “Walk Around”
10 Adam Amram – “Into The Sea”

Songs For Tres is out 11/5 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

