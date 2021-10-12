Watch Givēon Cover PinkPantheress’ “Just For Me”

Givēon is one of the best new singers in recent memory, with a rich, impassioned baritone ideal for traditionalist R&B ballads like “Heartache Anniversary.” PinkPantheress is another exciting new voice in music, but she seems to exist in an entirely different sonic universe, a hyper-online realm informed by Y2K-era club music and bedroom pop. Plus her vocals are as wispy as his are hearty. I would have never mentally connected them.

Despite their apparent differences, Givēon had no trouble bridging the gap between himself and PinkPantheress. In his visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, he sang a cover of “Just For Me,” the hyperpop-leaning, acoustic-laced single from her imminent debut mixtape to hell with it, turning it into the kind of adult contemporary soul jam that’s directly in his wheelhouse. It sounds good, man. Listen below along with the original.