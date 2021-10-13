Two years ago, Knocked Loose released one of the best hardcore albums of 2019 with A Different Shade Of Blue. Today, they’re back with their first release since then, a whole new EP called A Tear In The Fabric Of Life. It’s an ambitious and intense endeavor, six songs that all follow a narrative and come attached to an animated film directed by Magnus Jonsson. Here is Knocked Loose’s songwriting force Bryan Garris on the EP:

It’s a story about extreme grief and the levels a person is willing to go through to get rid of it. The story follows a main character through a traumatic car crash late one night in the woods that leaves his partner deceased, and from there you spiral with him into the depression and guilt that comes with being the cause of something so detrimental. This is the first time we really dove in and tried to create something sonically that evokes a different range of emotions and over all something that introduces tension and anxiety with a massive pay off. The story is told not only through words but through the music as well, which proved to be our biggest challenge in writing. Lyrically this story ended up being much more personal than we initially intended. We started with the idea to tell a fictional story but throughout the process, I found ways to incorporate real feelings of loss and mourning, as well as anger and self doubt. I’ve always been a very personal writer and this was originally a step away from that, into something more artistic. But in the end, it was just as therapeutic as writing a regular Knocked Loose record, and I think you’ll be able to hear that.

Watch the A Tear In The Fabric Of Life short film below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where Light Divides The Holler”

02 “God Knows”

03 “Forced To Stay”

04 “Contorted In The Faille”

05 “Return To Passion”

06 “Permanent”

TOUR DATES:

The A Tear In The Fabric Of Life EP is out now via Pure Noise Records.