Last week, 2020 Best New Band contender Jordana and LA’s TV Girl kicked off their sold-out joint US tour. Now, the indie-pop performers have released a surprise collaborative EP titled Summer’s Over, which you can stream to on the platform of your choosing.

Listen to the seven-song collection below.

<a href="https://jordananye.bandcamp.com/album/summers-over">Summer's Over by Jordana & TV Girl</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Summer’s Over”

02 “Lo On The Hi Way”

03 “Jump the Turnstile”

04 “Sweet To Dream”

05 “Ordinary Day”

06 “Better In The Dark”

07 “The Party’s Not Over”

Summer’s Over is out now on Grand Jury.