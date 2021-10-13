Sunflower Bean – “Baby Don’t Cry”

New Music October 13, 2021 1:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky

It’s been a few years since Sunflower Bean released their 2018 sophomore album Twentytwo In Blue and its 2019 follow-up EP, King Of The Dudes. Now, the New York trio are sharing 2021/2022 tour dates and a new song, “Baby Don’t Cry,” which was produced by UMO’s Jacob Portrait and partially recorded at Electric Lady Studios.

Here’s what the band had to say about “Baby Don’t Cry”:

So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. “Baby Don’t Cry” is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.

Check it out below:

TOUR DATES:
12/09 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
12/10 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
12/11 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
03/04 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
03/05 Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
03/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
03/08 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
03/10 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
03/11 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
03/12 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
03/19 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
03/20 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/21 Durham, NC @ Motorco

