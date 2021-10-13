Speedy Ortiz – “Cutco”

Back in 2011, Sadie Dupuis recorded and self-released her first songs under the name Speedy Ortiz. Now, in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary, that early collection is being reissued as a double LP titled The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever. Comprising tracks on the Cop Kicker EP, The Death of Speedy Ortiz LP, plus a few bonus tracks …Forever has been remixed and remastered, and it’ll include a few previously unreleased tracks, liner notes written by Dupuis, and photos and journal entries from that time.

Dupuis, who also performs under the solo name Sad13, has also shared an updated version and video for “Cutco,” which was inspired by ’90s-era horror films. “Rewatching Blair Witch Project, I found the characters’ treatment of one another exemplary of the early 20s heedlessness I was venting about on ‘Cutco.’ So with some help from my Speedy bandmates Andy Molholt and Audrey Zee Whitesides, we made a shot-for-shot homage to a ’90s horror classic — with one delicious change to the formula,” she said in a statement.

Here’s what else Dupuis had to say about the 10th anniversary project:

I can’t claim Speedy as a solo project anymore — I love working with the friends and bandmates who have played and recorded with me over the years — and I’m glad I now have Sad13 as an outlet for my home-produced concoctions. But I’m so proud of these 22 solo songs which I put a lot of heart and time and sweat into in both 2011 and 2021, and it feels right to honor them by finally re-releasing them with Carpark (who I’ve worked with for pretty darn close to a decade, too) in a more widely listenable way. Happy 10th birthday, Speedy Ortiz, and thanks to everyone who’s been following along. Me at 23 and me at 32 love you very much.

Watch the “Cutco” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hexxy Sadie”

02 “Cutco”

03 “Phish Phood”

04 “Kinda Blew”

05 “Ken Ohki”

06 “Speedy Ortiz”

07 “Hurricane Speedy”

08 “Thank You”

09 “Frankenweenie”

10 “Blondie”

11 “Ka-Prow!”

12 “Necronomicon”

13 “Teething”

14 “Doomsday”

15 “All Red”

16 “Let’s Get Evicted”

17 “Open Sesame”

18 “Bill Sauce”

19 “Summon It”

20 “Deady”

21 “Meat Of Contract”

22 “Son Of”

The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever is out digitally on 11/12 and physically as a double LP on 1/28 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.