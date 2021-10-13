Scowl – “Fuck Around” (Feat. Drain’s Sammy Ciaramitaro)

Next month, Santa Cruz hardcore hellrippers Scowl will release their debut album How Flowers Grow, and we’ve already posted first single “Bloodhound.” Today, Scowl have shared another track, a 56-second punk attack called “Fuck Around.” On the track, Scowl frontwoman Kat Moss shares the mic with fellow Bay Area hardcore shit-starter Sammy Ciaramitaro, frontman of Drain and drummer of Gulch. Both of them screech hard, and I have a hard time telling who is who.

Talking about the song, Moss says:

This song is so much fun I almost forget what I was trying to say here. But I’m grateful the lyrics are so simple and literal. Sammy jumping in just adds the perfect punch, and it just makes me wanna jump around. I’m talking about people thinking outside their idea of what “life should be” and kinda just calling for people to question what the hell they’re actually doing and question why it might be what they’re told.

Listen to “Fuck Around” below.

How Flowers Grow is about 11/19 on Flatspot Records.