Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased “Do Me, Baby” Demo

Prince’s 1981 album Controversy turns 40 today. And to celebrate its anniversary, the Prince Estate and Warner Records have partnered to release a previously unheard 1979 solo demo recording of the album track “Do Me, Baby.”

Prince first recorded a demo of “Do Me, Baby” with André Cymone in 1978. He cut a solo version a year later during the sessions for his 1979 self-titled LP, and a shelved cassette rough mix of that performance was recently discovered in his infamous Paisley Park vault.

Listen to Prince’s solo demo and compare it to the version that ended up on Controversy below.